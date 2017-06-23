In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court of Canada gave the go-ahead on Friday to a class-action lawsuit against Facebook over advertisements featuring its users, allegedly without their consent.

In legal terms, the key issue was whether the lawsuit had to be filed in California – under Facebook’s terms of use – or whether it could be heard in British Columbia, where it was launched. In practical terms, the case comes down to how Canadians can protect their privacy rights on social media.

“The grossly uneven bargaining power between the parties and the importance of adjudicating quasi-constitutional privacy rights in the province are reasons of public policy that are compelling, and when considered together, are decisive in this case,” Justice Andromache Karakatsanis, Justice Richard Wagner and Justice Clément Gascon, said in their joint written reasons for supporting the right to sue in B.C. (A fourth judge, Justice Rosalie Abella, wrote separate reasons agreeing with the result.)

Elizabeth Renzetti: Stop the virtual world, I want to get off

“In addition, the interests of justice, and the comparative convenience and expense of litigating in California, all support a finding of strong cause in the present case.”

Deborah Douez of Vancouver began a class-action lawsuit against Facebook in 2012, saying that the social-media company was using her name and portrait in advertisements without her consent. The advertisements, known as Sponsored Stories, depicted website members as endorsing companies, political parties or charities for which they had pressed the “like” button, Ms. Douez alleged in her lawsuit. (The format ended about three years ago.) At the time, Facebook had 1.8-million members in B.C., some as young as 13. Facebook is a free service and makes most of its money from advertising.

Ms. Douez said that the advertisements without members’ consent violated their privacy rights set out under B.C. law. Under the B.C. Privacy Act, civil suits are to be heard in the B.C. Supreme Court.

But Facebook argued that all lawsuits against it must be heard in Santa Clara County, Ca., under the terms of use accepted by members. It asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in Ms. Douez’s favour and certified the class-action lawsuit, saying the B.C. Privacy Act takes precedence over Facebook’s terms of use. But the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned that ruling because, it said, Ms. Douez had not shown that the California courts were not competent to hear the lawsuit.

An industry group, the Information and Technology Association of Canada, argued that the terms of use in consumer contracts should prevail; leaving it open to judges to decide whether lawsuits such as the one filed by Ms. Douez could go ahead in Canada “risks discouraging businesses from offering goods or services to Canadian consumers.”

But the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that, in an era of widespread use of social media, “contractual principles which could potentially limit or detract from protections to privacy must ... be re-evaluated.”

Report Typo/Error