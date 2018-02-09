Supreme Court rules CBC does not have to ‘unpublish’ story

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled 9-0 that the CBC does not need to "unpublish" a story and photograph on its website that Alberta prosecutors had demanded be removed.

Media organizations see the case as an important test of freedom of expression on the internet, while Alberta sees it as a case of a media outlet defying the rule of law.

The case involved a demand from the Attorney-General that the CBC "unpublish" a story and photograph it had posted to its website several days earlier. The story and picture identified a 14-year-old girl who had been murdered in 2016. After a man was charged in her death, the Crown applied for a publication ban on the victim's identity. Such publication bans on the identity of youth victims are mandatory when requested by the Crown (or a victim).

When the CBC refused to remove the story and photo from its website, the Attorney-General sought to have the corporation convicted of criminal contempt of court – an intentional obstruction of justice that causes public harm. Pending a hearing on the contempt issue, the Attorney-General also sought a court order requiring CBC remove the material.

A judge refused to grant the injunction, saying freedom of expression was at stake, the criminal contempt charge was not likely to succeed and any harm to the public was slight, if it existed at all.

But Alberta's Court of Appeal overturned that ruling, by a 2-1 count, and ordered the CBC to remove the material. CBC appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court. The CBC was acquitted of the charge of criminal contempt last May.

The Alberta Attorney-General said freedom of speech was not at issue in the case.

"Properly considered, the ongoing harm of defiance of the court order outweighs the inconvenience, if any, of editing a Web article," it argued in a written filing with the Supreme Court.

"It is also of note that not all speech is entitled to the same level of protection. Speech that is determined to be unlawful does not enjoy the same constitutional protection as other forms of expression."

The CBC argued that articles and photographs previously published were not subject to the ban.

A media coalition that includes The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, CTV, Global News and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network intervened in the case.

"The fact that new technologies such as the internet and online publication may allow for a publisher to edit the content of online stories should not justify criminal charges or a mandatory injunction to remove or "unpublish" a previously published story, particularly when such sanctions infringe a media outlet's freedom of expression rights under section 2(b) of the Charter," the coalition said in its written argument filed with the Supreme Court.