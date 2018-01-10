Teen pleads guilty in Manitoba woman’s fatal beating

A second teenage girl charged in the fatal beating of a young woman from an eastern Manitoba Indigenous community has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The body of Serena McKay, who was 19 and from the Sagkeeng First Nation, was found last April.

Two girls, who cannot be named because of their ages, were charged with second-degree murder after video of the bloody attack circulated on social media.

One of the girls, who was 16 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Winnipeg youth court Wednesday.

She agreed to a statement of facts that includes witness statements from neighbours and DNA evidence.

The Crown indicated it will seek an adult sentence.

Another teenager, who was 17 when McKay died, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month.

McKay was a Grade 12 student at Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School.

The video showed a young woman lying bloodied on the ground and barely conscious as she was repeatedly kicked and punched in the head.

Court heard a drunken argument led to the vicious on-camera beating.

