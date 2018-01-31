 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Tentative deal reached to end strike by Montreal school bus drivers

Tentative deal reached to end strike by Montreal school bus drivers

A tentative agreement has been reached to end a brief strike by Montreal school bus drivers.

David_Niles/Getty Images/iStockphoto

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

A tentative agreement has been reached to end a brief strike by Montreal school bus drivers.

More than 300 unionized drivers with Autobus Transco held a walkout on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a contract dispute over wages and the length of a new collective agreement.

The Transco-CSN union said an agreement in principle was reached Wednesday afternoon with the employer and the drivers would be back to work on Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

No details of the agreement were released.

The brief strike affected roughly 15,000 elementary and high school students from the four major public school boards in Montreal as well as kids attending one private school.

The drivers had earlier voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike and last-minute efforts on Monday to avert the walkout were unsuccessful.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.