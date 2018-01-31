Tentative deal reached to end strike by Montreal school bus drivers

A tentative agreement has been reached to end a brief strike by Montreal school bus drivers.

More than 300 unionized drivers with Autobus Transco held a walkout on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a contract dispute over wages and the length of a new collective agreement.

The Transco-CSN union said an agreement in principle was reached Wednesday afternoon with the employer and the drivers would be back to work on Thursday morning.

No details of the agreement were released.

The brief strike affected roughly 15,000 elementary and high school students from the four major public school boards in Montreal as well as kids attending one private school.

The drivers had earlier voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike and last-minute efforts on Monday to avert the walkout were unsuccessful.