The Globe and Mail has been recognized as being among the best in the world when it comes to digital journalism and storytelling, garnering four nominations for the international 2017 Online Journalism Awards.

The nominations include one for the top award, General Excellence in Online Journalism, with The Globe going up against The New York Times and PolitiFact.

Globe reporter Robyn Doolittle’s Unfounded series picked up two nominations – one for the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award and another for the University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism. Unfounded, a 20-month investigation that uncovered that one in five sexual-assault allegations in Canada is dismissed by police, is up against work in both categories from organizations such as NPR, the Los Angeles Times and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The Globe picked up a fourth nomination in explanatory reporting for Weigh Anchor, which highlighted the social, environmental and political implications of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Other nominees include the Washington Post, Bloomberg News and CNN Digital.

“These nominations are the most competitive in the digital sphere because they represent a truly global collection of contenders,” said Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley. “As the leading Canadian news organization, our commitment to in-depth, fact-based storytelling is well known, but to see us being recognized as among the best on the world stage for investigations, explanatory and general excellence in digital work is profoundly heartening for both our audience and my dedicated colleagues, who work so hard to deliver the best journalism imaginable.”

The Toronto Star picked up two nominations, including one for Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling for its story Bound. Tortured. Killed.

The Online Journalism Awards recognize the best in journalism produced with a focus on using emerging technologies to help tell stories digitally.

The full list of nominations can be found here. The winners will be announced at the Online News Association conference in Washington on Oct. 7.

