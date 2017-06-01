The Globe and Mail was the leading publication at the 2017 Digital Publishing Awards, winning a total of 12 awards – eight Gold and four Silver.
The Globe’s story on Alberta’s Crichton Farm won Gold in two categories: Best Feature Article: Short and Best Social Storytelling.
“The calibre of execution has become a consistent distinguishing feature in our daily operation and many of the highlights recognized by the judges are simply world class; brave, artistic, experimental. Just what our audience deserves,” Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.
Globe staff or freelancers had wins in the following categories at an awards ceremony in Toronto on Thursday:
- Best Digital Editorial Package (Gold): The Trafficked, by Tavia Grant, an in-depth feature on human trafficking
- Best News Coverage: National & International (Gold): Fentanyl Crisis, an investigation on how Canada got addicted to opioids by Karen Howlett, Justin Giovannetti, Nathan VanderKlippe and Les Perreaux
- Best News Coverage: National & International (Silver): What’s in your weed?, a medical-marijuana investigation by Grant Robertson and Greg McArthur
- Best News Coverage: Local & Provincial (Silver): When A Tree Falls, a feature by Jill Mahoney and Leyland Cecco on maintaining and preserving trees in urban cities
- Best Podcast (Gold): Colour Code, a podcast by Denise Balkissoon and Hannah Sung about race in Canada
- Best Feature Article: Long (Gold): Graffiti Kids, a feature by Mark MacKinnon on the kids who sparked the Syrian war
- Best Personal Essay (Gold): The Widowhood Effect, a memoir by Christina Frangou about losing her spouse in her 30s
- Best Arts & Culture Story (Gold): North Exposure, a profile by Mark Medley on a pioneering web-comic creator
- Best Service Feature: Lifestyle (Silver): The Globe 100: Best Books of the Year
- Best Online Video: Mini-Doc (Silver): Growing Pains
The Globe also received Honourable Mention in General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Large Publications.
A full list of winners can be found at: digitalpublishingawards.caReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail