The Globe and Mail was the leading publication at the 2017 Digital Publishing Awards, winning a total of 12 awards – eight Gold and four Silver.

The Globe’s story on Alberta’s Crichton Farm won Gold in two categories: Best Feature Article: Short and Best Social Storytelling.

“The calibre of execution has become a consistent distinguishing feature in our daily operation and many of the highlights recognized by the judges are simply world class; brave, artistic, experimental. Just what our audience deserves,” Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.

Globe staff or freelancers had wins in the following categories at an awards ceremony in Toronto on Thursday:

Best Digital Editorial Package (Gold): The Trafficked, by Tavia Grant, an in-depth feature on human trafficking

The Trafficked, by Tavia Grant, an in-depth feature on human trafficking Best News Coverage: National & International (Gold): Fentanyl Crisis, an investigation on how Canada got addicted to opioids by Karen Howlett, Justin Giovannetti, Nathan VanderKlippe and Les Perreaux

Fentanyl Crisis, an investigation on how Canada got addicted to opioids by Karen Howlett, Justin Giovannetti, Nathan VanderKlippe and Les Perreaux Best News Coverage: National & International (Silver): What’s in your weed?, a medical-marijuana investigation by Grant Robertson and Greg McArthur

What’s in your weed?, a medical-marijuana investigation by Grant Robertson and Greg McArthur Best News Coverage: Local & Provincial (Silver): When A Tree Falls, a feature by Jill Mahoney and Leyland Cecco on maintaining and preserving trees in urban cities

When A Tree Falls, a feature by Jill Mahoney and Leyland Cecco on maintaining and preserving trees in urban cities Best Podcast (Gold): Colour Code, a podcast by Denise Balkissoon and Hannah Sung about race in Canada

Colour Code, a podcast by Denise Balkissoon and Hannah Sung about race in Canada Best Feature Article: Long (Gold): Graffiti Kids, a feature by Mark MacKinnon on the kids who sparked the Syrian war

Graffiti Kids, a feature by Mark MacKinnon on the kids who sparked the Syrian war Best Personal Essay (Gold): The Widowhood Effect, a memoir by Christina Frangou about losing her spouse in her 30s

The Widowhood Effect, a memoir by Christina Frangou about losing her spouse in her 30s Best Arts & Culture Story (Gold): North Exposure, a profile by Mark Medley on a pioneering web-comic creator

North Exposure, a profile by Mark Medley on a pioneering web-comic creator Best Service Feature: Lifestyle (Silver): The Globe 100: Best Books of the Year

The Globe 100: Best Books of the Year Best Online Video: Mini-Doc (Silver): Growing Pains

The Globe also received Honourable Mention in General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Large Publications.

A full list of winners can be found at: digitalpublishingawards.ca

