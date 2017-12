10 of 21

Left: Andres Giminez and Carlos Ramo hold hands while getting married at the wedding chamber located in Toronto city hall. Earlier, Andres was asked if he had the rings with him and his smile dropped when he realizes he forgot the rings back at his apartment. With only half an hour available for the wedding, friends raced home and retrieved the rings in time for the ceremony. Right: Xinyun Lyu hurries to the wedding chamber where she was getting married Yang Wang. The wedding chamber is located in Toronto city hall.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail