NAFTA 2.0

The ultimate NAFTA primer

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. head back to the bargaining table on Aug. 16. Get caught up with our guide to the key players, disputes and strategies

The essentials

Need a NAFTA refresher? Here is where you should begin:

NAFTA, Trump and Canada: A guide to the trade file and what it could mean for you For more than 20 years, NAFTA has tied the continent’s economy together. Now, Washington wants to give the trade deal a massive overhaul in talks starting this summer. Get caught up on The Globe’s latest coverage of what that means


The Canadian strategy

Read through expert insights on what Canada should fight for – and how.

THe NEgotiations

What will be talked about?

Dispute resolution

Chapter 19 could be Canada’s sticking point in negotiations.

Supply management

Mr. Trump has called Canada’s restrictions on dairy imports a “disgrace,” raising expectations that supply management will be under pressure.

Labour mobility

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Canadians currently work in the U.S. under a fast-track process called the non-immigrant NAFTA professional visa, or TN visa.

Digital economy

NAFTA was designed for a very different economy. Digital issues – from intellectual property to e-commerce – could wind up on the bargaining table.


Have more time? Here are essential NAFTA readings from The Globe

Where NAFTA’s a dirty word In small-town America, Joanna Slater finds deep resentment at the changes NAFTA has brought – and deep doubts, as well, that there is any going back to the world as it used to be.
A pivotal moment for a fragile country NAFTA has helped Mexico become an export powerhouse, albeit one where poverty remains endemic. But as Stephanie Nolen reports, changes to the deal could also have destabilizing political consequences for the country.
The NAFTA fight: How Canada can win As U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to tear up the key trade agreement, Greg Keenan travels to the industrial heartland of North Carolina and discovers Canada’s secret weapon.
