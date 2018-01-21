Thousands in Vancouver march for women's rights. Here's why

2 of 12

"I'm marching because I believe women's rights are human rights and I also believe that all oppression is related, so when we look at all of life through feminist lenses we also care about other marginalized groups as well.” Ava Swanson,Squamish, B.C. (left.) "I'm here because I'm a woman. It's all about equal rights. If we got that sorted everything else would quickly disappear as an issue. " Fiona Jackson, Vancouver

Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail