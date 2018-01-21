 Skip to main content

Thousands in Vancouver march for women's rights. Here's why

Thousands marched in Vancouver this weekend on the anniversary of global women's marches following Donald Trump's inauguration. Photographer Jackie Dives asks them why.

"I'm marching because I've been assaulted, sexually harassed and discriminated against by men my entire life. It's time to stand up and stop being the victim." Holly Marie Armishaw, Vancouver

Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

"I'm marching because I believe women's rights are human rights and I also believe that all oppression is related, so when we look at all of life through feminist lenses we also care about other marginalized groups as well.” Ava Swanson,Squamish, B.C. (left.) "I'm here because I'm a woman. It's all about equal rights. If we got that sorted everything else would quickly disappear as an issue. " Fiona Jackson, Vancouver

"I'm here for my kids.” Thea Brain and her daugher, Aria

"I'm marching because I can't be silent no more." Louella Vincent, Vancouver

"I can't speak for him, but I'm here because I'm curious. I'm a feminist. I'm curious what people are doing to make the world a better place, and I'm here to listen.” Mike Brown and son Desmond, Vancouver

"Today I'm marching for women in Canada, but also for women in Ireland. We are currently trying to repeal the 8th, and are hoping the referendum will come this year to make abortion legal in Ireland." Aoife Reilly, Ireland

"We have to be the voice. We have to be the beacon. It's just important for people to get out. Just get your body here. Now is not the time to be quiet. It's not just females. Time's up for silence." Priscilla Faia and Erica Carroll, Vancouver

"I'm marching today because I feel that feminism needs to be inclusive of trans folks and sex workers and a lot of the feminist communities right now are contentious. I want to be here to support everyone.” Caroline Dorksen, Burnaby, B.C.

"I'm here because I like supporting women." Mary Schmelke-Haagenson, Vancouver

"We're here to support equality and standing together on what's right." Cindy So and son, Noah, Vancouver

"I'm marching for women's rights. It's my first march ever. It's nice to see people gathering for something that's really important.” Molly Wynychuk, Vancouver

"I disagree with everything that [Trump] stands for in regards to gender equality and his racist, facist ideology. Also, I'm marching as part of Me Too.” Melissa Donaldson, Vancouver

