Three men charged in Lac-Mégantic disaster won’t testify at their trial

The three men charged in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster that killed 47 people will not be testifying at their trial.

Thomas Walsh, lawyer for train conductor Tom Harding, said today he and the legal teams representing the two other accused will not present witnesses for the defence.

Harding and former colleagues Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are each facing 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil from the United States derailed in downtown Lac-Megantic and exploded, killing 47 people and destroying part of the city centre.

The 14 jurors will return to court Jan. 3 for closing arguments from the Crown, followed by those of the three defence teams.

Jurors could begin their deliberations as early as Jan. 8 if there are no further delays.

The trial is being held in Sherbrooke, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

The disaster led to hundreds of millions of dollars in clean-up and reconstruction costs as well as the bankruptcy of Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway, the company that owned and operated the tracks.