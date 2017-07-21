The mayor of Thunder Bay was charged with extortion and obstruction of justice along with his wife and another woman Friday, the latest blow to a city facing a crisis of leadership after the deaths of Indigenous teenagers in the city’s waterways and the arrest of the chief of police earlier this year.

Mayor Keith Hobbs, 65, who spent 34 years as a police officer before entering politics in 2010, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. His wife, Marisa Hobbs, is also charged with extortion and obstructing justice. Mary Voss, 46, also a resident of Thunder Bay, is charged with extortion. The OPP said the charges are connected to “allegations of criminal wrongdoing that include a municipal official and a local resident.”

It’s not known what the charges mean for Mr. Hobbs’ future as mayor. He has said previously that he will not seek re-election to a third term in 2018.

The arrest of the city’s top politician casts a further shadow over this city of 110,000 in Northwestern Ontario that has been beset by allegations of police incompetence and racism against its Indigenous population.

Police chief J.P. Levesque was charged in May with obstruction of justice and breach of trust, and has been on leave from the force. His charges stem from allegedly disclosing confidential information related to Mr. Hobbs, although what he’s alleged to have said and to whom is not known.

That’s only the most high profile of the difficulties facing Thunder Bay police. The force is currently under investigation by Ontario’s Independent Police Review Director for the way it has investigated deaths involving Indigenous people. Earlier this year, the chair of the police board, Jacqueline Dojack, was suspended for several days while she was investigated by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission. She was found to have committed an error in judgment in relation to some of the circumstances around the charges against the chief of police, but she did not breach the code of conduct and was allowed to resume her duties.

Mr. Hobbs spent much of his career in policing as head of the Thunder Bay police association. He ran initially on an agenda aimed at addressing crime in the city, and also drew support from local labour unions. He has previously expressed his support for the police force and opposed what he described as finger-pointing aimed at police.

Indigenous leaders first sounded an alarm about what they described as a “policing crisis” at a news conference at Queen’s Park in May. Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation was among those who called for the RCMP to be brought in to investigate the recent deaths of Tammy Keeash and Josiah Begg, two Indigenous teens found dead in the city’s waterways, saying he had lost confidence in the ability of Thunder Bay police to conduct the investigations. Ontario’s chief coroner eventually called in York Regional Police to assist Thunder Bay with those investigations.

Thunder Bay has by far the highest level of hate crimes among Canada’s larger cities, according to a Statistics Canada report released last month. Almost a third of the anti-Indigenous hate crimes recorded in Canada in 2015 occurred in Thunder Bay, the report said.

Sylvie Hauth, the acting chief of the Thunder Bay police, said in June that there is no policing crisis in the city and no need to bring in the RCMP. She characterized the situation as “challenging times” but said the community remains confident in police and it is “business as usual.”

Report Typo/Error