Tina Fontaine’s voice heard in 911 recording as trial of her accused killer begins

Tina Fontaine is seen in an undated handout photo.

Winnipeg Police Service handout/The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

A Manitoba Crown attorney says an Indigenous teenager who was killed and dumped in the Red River was murdered by a man who had sex with her and found out she was a minor.

James Ross opened the second-degree murder trial of Raymond Cormier in Winnipeg by saying there is no DNA evidence linking Cormier to Tina Fontaine's killing.

But he told jurors they will hear a lot of evidence pointing to Cormier.

Ross said it includes a stolen truck the Crown believes was used to move Fontaine's body and wiretap evidence from Cormier's apartment.

The Crown says Cormier, now 55, had had sex with the 15-year-old girl and was worried he might be charged after he found out she was underage.

Fontaine's voice was heard in the courtroom as the Crown played a 911 call from her shortly before her death.

Fontaine disappeared in Winnipeg in the summer of 2014 and was later found dead in the river.

Her killing renewed calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.

