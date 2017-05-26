Alberta’s first space satellite is flying free at last.

The 30-centimetre long unit, built by students at the University of Alberta, had been stowed aboard the International Space Station since it was launched aboard an unmanned supply ship headed to the station last month.

But at 4:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, the satellite, dubbed Ex-Alta 1, was sprung from the station – one of several to be deployed in sequence as part of an international project called QB50 aimed at getting university students involved in building flight-capable hardware.

“Look at the lil guy go! THIS IS CRAZY,” tweeted Kirsten Cole, now a master’s student in earth and space science at York University, and a one of many Alberta students who was involved in the nearly four-year effort to get the small satellite designed and built.

The tweet was accompanied by an image of Ex-Alta 1 captured at the moment it was released from the space station while passing over Japan. Soon after the satellite’s orbit took it over its ground station in western Canada, but at that point the satellite had not yet switched on – a programmed delay designed to make sure it was activated only after achieving a safe separation from the station.

During a subsequent pass on Friday evening, team members involved in the mission will have their best opportunity of the day to listen for the satellite’s radio beacon to determine if it is working. There could also be earlier indications of its status if it is seen first by other ground stations around the world supporting some of Ex-Alta 1’s sister satellites that were released from the station today as part of the QB50 project.

