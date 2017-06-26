Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dr. Theresa Tam poses in this undated handout. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has appointed Tam as Canada's top doctor, the third person to head the Public Health Agency of Canada since its inception in 2004. (HO - Public Health Agency of Canada/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Dr. Theresa Tam poses in this undated handout. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has appointed Tam as Canada's top doctor, the third person to head the Public Health Agency of Canada since its inception in 2004. (HO - Public Health Agency of Canada/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Top doctor: Theresa Tam appointed to head Public Health Agency of Canada Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has appointed Dr. Theresa Tam as Canada’s top doctor, the third person to head the Public Health Agency of Canada since its inception in 2004.

Tam had been acting chief public health officer since the retirement of former PHAC chief Dr. Gregory Taylor in December.

The pediatric infectious disease specialist has held a number of senior leadership positions at the agency, including assistant deputy minister of infectious disease prevention and control.

One of Tam’s challenges will be dealing with the growing opioid crisis that has led to an unprecedented number of overdose deaths in the country.

Tam says public health involves “harnessing the efforts of many to protect and promote the health of all Canadians, including the most vulnerable in society.”

The federal government created PHAC to strengthen the country’s ability to respond to public health threats and disease epidemics such as the 2003 SARS crisis. Dr. David Butler-Jones was the agency’s inaugural chief public health officer.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

‘No reason for panic’ on rapidly aging population: Philpott (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular