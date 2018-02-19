 Skip to main content

Toronto man found in California after disappearing from New York returns home

In this Feb. 13, 2018, photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, via the New York State Police, Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis is shown.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The president of the union representing Toronto's firefighters says a fire captain who was found in California after vanishing from a New York state ski slope is back in Canada.

Frank Ramagnano says Constantinos (Danny) Filippidis made a brief stop in Lake Placid, N.Y., to talk to police before heading home to Canada.

Ramagnano says he's not sure when exactly Filippidis got home.

The firefighter disappeared while skiing in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, and reappeared in Sacramento, Calif., six days later.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has said Filippidis couldn't provide officers with many details about his route from New York state to the Sacramento airport.

Though they say he believed he travelled most of the way in a transport truck and was not the victim of any crime.

