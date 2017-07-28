Toronto police say they’re setting up a team to investigate the disappearances of two local men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

They say the disappearances of both 44-year-old Selim Esen and 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman are considered suspicious.

Both men vanished earlier this year from the outskirts of a neighbourhood popular among the city’s gay community, with Esen last seen in mid April and Kinsman in late June.

Police say both men were familiar with the neighbourhood and active on dating applications at the time they went missing.

Police say they’re considering the possibility that the two recent cases are tied to three other disappearances of men linked to the LGBTQ community between 2010 and 2012.

Police say they have not confirmed a link between the five cases, but have not ruled it out either.

