The Tragically Hip says it’s partnering with a medicinal marijuana producer to contribute “creatively to their efforts.”

The iconic Canadian rock band says it’s teaming up with the company Newstrike, which it calls “a perfect fit” for the band.

In a statement on social media, the group calls the federal government’s marijuana legalization plans “common-sense-policy” and says it likes Newstrike because “they’ve hired pre-eminent scientists and growers, developed large, well-structured sites and have the wherewithal and expertise to take this on.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start dreaming up names for a Hip-related marijuana product.

Some suggested “Tragically Hemp,” “Chronically Hip” or “Tragically High.”

Others used song titles as inspiration, suggesting “Budcaygeon,” “Weed Kings” and “Twist My Joint.”

Report Typo/Error