Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ontario’s provincial police say a transport truck carrying a toxic chemical rolled over on the QEW in St. Catharines, closing a portion of the highway and forcing the evacuation of a small number of nearby homes and businesses. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)
Ontario’s provincial police say a transport truck carrying a toxic chemical rolled over on the QEW in St. Catharines, closing a portion of the highway and forcing the evacuation of a small number of nearby homes and businesses. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)

Transport truck carrying toxic chemical rolls over on Ontario highway: OPP Add to ...

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s provincial police say a transport truck carrying a toxic chemical rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in St. Catharines, Ont., closing a portion of the highway and forcing the evacuation of a small number of nearby homes and businesses.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at about 3 p.m. when the truck rolled onto a guardrail.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck was hauling phosphine, which is a flammable and toxic gas.

The highway has been closed in both directions between Ontario Street and Highway 406 as crews work to clean the area.

Schmidt says a 1.2-kilometre radius has also been set up to reduce the public’s exposure to the substance.

He adds that the evacuation is a precautionary measure and is expected to affect a small number of residences and businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ontario leaders on challenges they face before election year (The Canadian Press)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular