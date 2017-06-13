Ontario’s provincial police say a transport truck carrying a toxic chemical rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in St. Catharines, Ont., closing a portion of the highway and forcing the evacuation of a small number of nearby homes and businesses.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at about 3 p.m. when the truck rolled onto a guardrail.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck was hauling phosphine, which is a flammable and toxic gas.

The highway has been closed in both directions between Ontario Street and Highway 406 as crews work to clean the area.

Schmidt says a 1.2-kilometre radius has also been set up to reduce the public’s exposure to the substance.

He adds that the evacuation is a precautionary measure and is expected to affect a small number of residences and businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

