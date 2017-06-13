A major highway through southern Ontario remained closed late Tuesday several hours after a transport truck carrying a toxic chemical rolled over and forced an evacuation and shelter-in-place order for surrounding homes and businesses.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. when the truck rolled onto a centre concrete median near St. Catharines.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck was hauling phosphine, a flammable and toxic gas.

Niagara EMS Chief Kevin Smith says a shelter-in-place radius around the crash site was expanded from 1.2 kilometres to two kilometres during the evening as a precaution in case of any leakage from the truck.

Residents were asked to keep their windows closed and their air conditioners turned off.

All residents who had evacuated were being asked to stay away from their homes for the night. A shelter has been set up at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre for displaced residents who need it.

Schmidt had said the evacuation was a precautionary measure expected to affect a small number of residences and businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

The highway was closed in both directions between Ontario Street and Highway 406 as crews work to clean the area.

GO Transit said its buses were experiencing delays of up to an hour because of detours around the crash site and expected the delays to continue into Wednesday morning.

