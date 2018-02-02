 Skip to main content

Trial told suspect had similar duvet cover to one Tina Fontaine’s body was wrapped in

Tina Fontaine is seen in an undated handout photo.

Winnipeg Police Service handout/The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

A murder trial has been told that a man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl owned the same kind of duvet cover her body was wrapped in when it was pulled from the Red River in Winnipeg.

Raymond Cormier is on trial for second-degree murder in Tina Fontaine's death in August 2014 and has pleaded not guilty.

Winnipeg police Sgt. Jeff Stalker told court that four months after Tina's death, he went to the home of Ida Beardy, who had let Cormier stay in a tent in her backyard – not far from where Tina's body was found.

Stalker said he showed Beardy and her daughter a photo of the same kind of duvet cover that Tina's body had been found in.

He said both Beardy and her daughter immediately said it was the same as Cormier had in the tent.

The trial has already heard that the duvet cover, featuring leaves, was only sold by Costco Canada, which has three stores in Winnipeg.

Beardy told court on Thursday that shivers went up her spine when she saw the photo.

Tina had run away from a hotel where she was being housed by Manitoba Child and Family Services. She was being sexually exploited.

Her death led the province to phase out the use of hotels for kids in government care and renewed calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

In 2014 when Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, her great aunt Thelma Favel struggled to accept Tina's treatment in the care of Manitoba's Child and Family Services. The murder trial of suspect Raymond Cormier begins January 29.
