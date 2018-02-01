Trudeau sides with Alberta in pipeline dust-up with B.C.

With Alberta threatening legal and trade wars with British Columbia over plans to block the expansion of an oil pipeline to the West Coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming down on the side of Alberta – saying the federally approved project will be built.

"Look, we're in a federation," he told CBC's Edmonton AM radio show Thursday.

"One of the things to remember is we have a federal government to look out for the national interest above various disagreements within the provinces. And we did exactly that on the Trans Mountain pipeline," the Prime Minister said.

"We're going to get that pipeline built."

Mr. Trudeau, who will be attending a number of events in Edmonton on Thursday and will be on Vancouver Island on Friday, is wading into an economic and environmental tug of war between Alberta and B.C. as he travels west. At the heart of the fight between the two provinces is Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s plans to nearly triple the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline, a project that will bring landlocked Alberta bitumen through suburban Vancouver to overseas markets.

In an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said her government is studying a range of legal and economic responses to a regulation B.C. is proposing that would prohibit increased shipments of heavy crude through the province.

The move, announced earlier this week by B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman, would effectively stymie Kinder Morgan's $7.4-billion expansion project. Ms. Notley has cited "interprovincial trade in electricity" as one area for potential retaliation. That could mean that Alberta would not buy power from the Site C dam, a massive hydroelectric project on the Peace River in northeastern B.C. that is years from completion.

During his radio interview on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said his government considered a number of factors when it approved the pipeline project in late 2016, including the protection of coasts. He said ultimately it is in Canada's interest to get oil to new markets across the Pacific, and that the country cannot continue to be "trapped" by the price discount, or differential, it receives from American customers.

"We need this pipeline and we're going to move forward with it responsibly, like I committed to."

Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa will look at "various steps" of action the federal government could take on the issue, if necessary. He noted, "It's still early on this."

But supporters of the pipeline say the clock is ticking on the project, which is already a year behind schedule due to delays of permits. Conservatives say the Trudeau government must spell out exactly what it will do – and how it will make sure investors have enough surety to invest in energy projects in Canada.

"Ongoing hurdles and redundant red tape are one of the main reasons that Canadian energy investment has declined more in the past two years than in any other two-year period in the last 70 years," Shannon Stubbs, the Conservative critic for Natural Resources, said in a news release.

"The Trudeau Liberals must champion Canadian energy projects and provide regulatory certainty, predictability, and clarity."