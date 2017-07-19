The renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement will start on Aug. 16, the earliest possible date, as the Trump administration pushes an aggressive timeline that aims to close a deal by early next year.

The first round of talks – which will reopen the pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico for the first time in its 23-year history – will take place in Washington and last four days, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced Wednesday.

