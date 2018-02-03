 Skip to main content

TSB completes field portion of Quebec helicopter crash investigation

Investigators look over the scene of a helicopter crash that killed three people on board in Drummondville, Que., on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que.
The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has completed its work at the scene of Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash near Drummondville, Que.

Three people died after the Robinson model helicopter crashed and caught fire in a snow-covered field just north of the city about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier says the field phase of the investigation is over and the wreck has been removed.

He says investigators are still deciding which parts to send to the TSB lab in Ottawa for further analysis.

The crash claimed the lives of the 57-year-old businessman Jean-Claude Mailhot, his 32-year-old daughter Janie, and her friend Nathalie Desrosiers.

Police have said the crash is not believed to be a criminal act.

