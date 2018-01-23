Tsunami scare puts B.C.’s emergency warning protocol to the test

Hundreds of people evacuated their homes in several coastal British Columbia communities for several hours early Tuesday morning due to a tsunami warning issued after a powerful earthquake struck off Alaska.

Residents along the province's coast awoke to sirens shortly after the 7.9-magnitude quake struck deep below the ocean floor at about 1:30 a.m. PT, almost 300 kilometres southeast of Kodiak.

People in places such as Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island and Masset, further north on Haida Gwaii, made their way inland or to higher ground in a response that authorities say demonstrates the effectiveness of the province's early warning system.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 4:40 a.m., the tsunami warning was cancelled and people at designated evacuation centres were allowed to slowly begin streaming back to their homes.

"Although the tsunami warning was eventually suspended, this event demonstrates that coast warning systems do work," B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement. "In the event of a future tsunami warning, stay calm, stay safe; listen to your local officials and head to higher ground."

Earthquake prompts tsunami warnings for Canada, U.S. west coast (Reuters)

Patricia Leidl, communications director with Emergency Preparedness BC, said there was a three-centimetre wave and a 15-centimetre rise in sea level hours after the quake recorded at Tofino.

"It's absolutely critical that those living in vulnerable and coastal areas do respond to these warnings and listen to their local officials should such an event occur," she said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Luke Swan was awoken by a brief call from Emergency Services BC telling the Ahousaht councillor that a tsunami might be inbound, sending towering waves down the Pacific coast toward his First Nation just north of Tofino.

He leapt out of bed to sound the First Nation's tsunami alarm and sirens began their booming whine.

Mr. Swan, also a member of Ahousaht's nine-person volunteer fire squad, began running house to house in the town of Maaqtusiis, knocking on doors, making sure everyone was up. Band members pitched in, honking their horns and rousing neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"People were panicking and crying," he says, but within 18 minutes, all but two of the 900 band members living in the Vargas Island community were safe and accounted for. They settled into three muster stations on high ground, packing a few of the surrounding homes.

By 4 a.m., Mr. Swan believed the fishing community's entire fleet was docked in the small harbour; he'd confirmed that the 12 salmon farms Cermaq Canada operates in Ahousaht territory had been towed to safer harbours.

His team had also managed to reach the two neighbouring First Nations of Hesquiaht and Tla-o-qui-aht. Both were safe. Their members had evacuated to high ground. By then, there was nothing Mr. Swan could do but wait for the massive waves to begin crashing ashore below. Ahousaht, he knew, lay at the heart of the tsunami's path.

To calm the kids, he tuned the television to cartoons. The youngest among them began drifting off, happily unaware of their parents' terror and the strangeness of the night. Mr. Swan says he managed to stay calm, putting aside fears of what might come: "You still have your job to do," he says. "That comes first."

In nearby Tofino, a hardscrabble fishing community turned year-round high-end resort destination, Mayor Josie Osborne said locals well-versed in how to respond helped the hundreds of tourists staying in the town during storm-watching season.

"Most of the major resorts are exposed to the open ocean, they're right down on the beach," she told The Globe and Mail. "So I talked to a number of resort managers this morning and internally they all have a system for knocking on doors and getting people out."

Story continues below advertisement

The fact that the earthquake occurred so far away gave people more leeway to get to higher ground than if it had occurred near the subduction zone just off the coast of Vancouver Island, she said. Ms. Osborne said there were no official figures on how many were evacuated Tuesday morning, but she said at least 400 people had settled into the local town hall, the designated muster point, for a couple of hours.

Catherine Lempke had just returned to the Tofino hostel where she works after a night out when her friend noticed a Google alert on her phone just after 2 a.m.

Ms. Lempke charged out of bed and changed out of her pyjamas before packing a small bag and then rousing the guests of the hostel, she told The Globe over messages on Twitter.

"I went around the rooms telling people to get dressed, grab their IDs, and meet down in the parking lot," she wrote from the town hall early Tuesday morning, where evacuees were biding their time waiting for official news.

When the warning was cancelled, a cheer went up at the hall and the numerous dogs there started barking, a video posted on Twitter by Ms. Lempke showed.

Earlier in the morning, in Alaska, warnings from the U.S. National Weather Service sent to cellphones said: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland." Lieutenant Tim Putney of the Kodiak Police Department said the earthquake woke him up out of a deep sleep, and he estimates it shook for at least 30 seconds.

"I've been in Kodiak for 19 years and that was the strongest, longest-lasting one I've ever felt," he told The Associated Press.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center said the quake was felt widely in several communities on the Kenai Peninsula and throughout southern Alaska, but it also had no immediate reports of damage.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of kilometres away, in Anchorage.

With files from Wendy Cox in Vancouver, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press​.