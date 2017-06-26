Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Two children among three people killed in Mississauga, Ont., crash Add to ...

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A man and two children have been killed in a head-on crash just west of Toronto.

The crash happened late Sunday in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Police Const. Harinder Sohi says a Mazda crossed the centre line and collided with a Mercedes carrying five passengers, including three children.

The crash killed two of the three children, two boys aged five and 13, as well as the 40-year-old man driving the Mazda.

A 24-year-old woman from the Mazda was is in hospital in critical condition.

A seven-year-old girl was in stable condition, while the 24-year-old man driving the Mercedes was only slightly hurt.

The relationship between the passengers in the Mercedes was not yet known, Sohi said.

The investigation continues.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Mississauga food bank harvesting fresh fish, greens indoors (The Canadian Press)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular