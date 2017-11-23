Two Halifax men sentenced to four months for prison assault of Dennis Oland

Two Halifax men have been sentenced to four months in jail for assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison last July.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31 of last year.

Both pleaded guilty in September as a trial was set to begin.

The Crown and defence jointly recommended the four-month sentences for Marriott and Muise, who will serve the time concurrently to their current prison terms.

The court was told the two men punched Oland in the head in the visitors' area of the prison, and Oland suffered facial injuries.

Oland had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was released on bail in October last year after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise and Marriott both appeared Thursday by video link from prison. Oland was not present and did not give a victim impact statement.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.

Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

