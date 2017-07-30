Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The federal fisheries department says the discoveries of two more dead whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence bring the total of confirmed North Atlantic right whale deaths to at least nine. (New England Aquarium)
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian Press

Two more dead whales have washed ashore on Newfoundland’s west coast.

The federal fisheries department says the discoveries bring the total of confirmed North Atlantic right whale deaths to at least nine.

The department says one of the animals had not been counted amongst the previous eight right whale carcasses that have been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in recent weeks.

Officials didn’t immediately say when the carcasses washed ashore.

Scientists are working to confirm the identities of the whales and learn more about the causes of death.

The government says one of the carcasses was initially believed to be another species of whale, but was later confirmed to be a North Atlantic right whale.

