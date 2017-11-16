Uncle contradicts Millard’s claim incinerator was for pet cremation

The trial of two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman and burning her remains in an animal incinerator is hearing that one of the accused told people he bought the large device to start a mobile pet cremation business with his uncle.

But Dellen Millard's uncle, veterinarian Robert Burns, has told the court that his nephew never asked him about the business venture and notes that he'd never go along with it.

Burns says he only heard of the purported business idea through an acquaintance in the summer of 2012.

The Crown contends Millard and his co-accused, Mark Smich, killed Laura Babcock because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle.

Prosecutors allege the pair burned Babcock's body in a massive animal incinerator – named The Eliminator – several weeks after she disappeared in early July 2012. Babcock's body has not been found.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Their trial heard Thursday that Millard told people he bought the incinerator because he was going into the pet cremation business to help both his uncle and other veterinarians.

Burns vehemently denied the idea, calling a mobile pet cremation business "absurd."

"It is horrible," Burns said. "Can you imagine driving up to a strip mall, carting out cadavers and lighting up the incinerator with embers flying out right there in the parking lot? Then driving down main street to the next clinic?"

