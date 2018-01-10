Unstable approach to landing led to plane crash that killed Jean Lapierre, six others: TSB

The pilot of the aircraft that crashed and killed former Liberal cabinet Minister Jean Lapierre and six others was flying an unstable approach to the runway, creating a workload that overwhelmed him, the Transportation Safety board has found.

The TSB released its final report into the crash March 29, 2016 in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., less than two kilometres short of the airport runway. The aircraft was flying 100 knots too fast and 1,500 feet too high as it began its approach to the runway.

"The pilot 'got behind' the aircraft by allowing events to control his actions, and cognitive biases led him to continue the unstable approach," the report concludes.

The pilot took a series of measures to try to correct the situation that ended with the aircraft weaving along the flight path before upsetting to 70 degrees and losing lift with no chance of recovering before striking the ground.

"The pilot was juggling multiple tasks and reacting to the situation rather than controlling events in a deliberate, measured manner," said Natacha Van Themsche, the TSB's director of air investigations.

The pilot should have conducted a go-around to try another approach several minutes before the crash, the report concludes.

The TSB commended the pilot for developing and installing a lightweight device based on a smartphone that recorded some data and cockpit voices. Such devices are not required on the type of flight and aircraft. "Without it, we might never have learned what happened," said TSB chair Kathy Fox.

Mr. Lapierre, 59, chartered the Mitsubishi MU-2 twin-engine turboprop to fly him, his wife, Nicole Beaulieu, his sister, Martine, and his brothers Marc and Louis, to his father's funeral. Pascal Gosselin was the pilot and Fabrice Labourel was the passenger-pilot he brought along to assist. He had no experience with the aircraft and was not technically required for the flight.

The weather was cloudy and windy with a visibility of two nautical miles, "difficult conditions," Ms. Fox said, but within acceptable limits.

The TSB report says Mr. Gosselin was an experienced pilot who had received proper training on the MU-2 but had only flown the aircraft 25 total hours as pilot-in-command and 4 hours in the previous 30 days.

"It is unlikely that the pilot's flight skills and procedures were sufficiently practised to ensure his proficiency as the pilot-in-command for single-pilot operation on the MU-2B for the conditions experienced during the occurrence flight," the report concludes. ​