Vance appoints new acting deputy with Vice-Admiral Norman's fate uncertain

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance appears to be keeping the seat warm for the possible return of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who was suspended last year as the military's second-in-command because of an RCMP investigation.

With Norman's fate still uncertain, army commander Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk has been tapped to take over as acting vice-chief of the defence staff.

Norman was stripped of his duties in January 2017 after Vance was informed that the RCMP was investigating the one-time navy commander on suspicions he leaked secret documents to a Quebec shipyard.

But the RCMP still have yet to announce whether they plan to charge him or drop the case, leaving Norman – who has denied any wrongdoing – in limbo and prompting some critics to call for his reinstatement.

Wynnyk's appointment comes amid a significant shakeup at the military's highest levels thanks to the surprise retirements of several senior generals.

The changes include the appointment of new army and air force commanders, as four of the military's 11 lieutenant-generals and vice-admirals are hanging up their uniforms.