Suicide rate among ex-soldiers reveals alarming trend

Former soldiers are killing themselves at a significantly higher rate than that of the general population in Canada, the government's most comprehensive examination of veterans' suicides reveals.

The study, which was released on Thursday, shows that 1,486 former military members ended their lives from 1976 to 2012, and among them, young men faced the greatest suicide risk.

Suicide claimed 40 per cent of the 435 male vets who died before the age of 25. They were 2.4 times more likely to kill themselves than their comparable population – a worrisome finding for government researchers involved in the study.

"This finding highlights the need to further examine factors associated with becoming a young veteran, such as early release from the military," states a report from Veterans Affairs.

The federal department has long faced calls to track how many former soldiers are ending their lives and why. While suicides within the Canadian Armed Forces are monitored, the deaths of former soldiers have not been regularly tracked in Canada – a crucial gap in understanding how to better support vets.

The study, which linked National Defence personnel data with provincial and territorial death records submitted to Statistics Canada, marks only the second time that the government has counted veterans' suicides. The first time it did so was in 2011.

Although the research offers the most detailed suicide count to date, it does not explore what factors may have contributed to the veterans' deaths or examine their work and deployment history.

An analysis of their military service is expected next year, a Veterans Affairs spokesperson said. The department has committed to annually releasing suicide reports. The information will help shape a joint suicide-prevention strategy, which Veterans Affairs and the Forces announced in October.

The Globe and Mail began in 2014 investigating the suicides of soldiers who had deployed on the Afghanistan mission after the military refused to disclose how many had taken their lives. The newspaper's continuing investigation has revealed that more than 70 Canadian soldiers and vets who served on the Afghanistan mission have killed themselves. Many had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental-health issues related to their military work, along with personal problems such as relationship breakdowns and financial stress.

Earlier this year, one veteran's struggle with severe PTSD and depression led to deadly consequences for his family.

Lionel Desmond, an infantry soldier in the Afghanistan war, was out of the army for just 18 months when he gunned down his wife, Shanna Desmond, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother, Brenda Desmond, before killing himself in their home in rural Nova Scotia in January. His family continues to call for an inquiry into the triple murder-suicide.

The suicide rate among male veterans has increased in Canada by 10 per cent since 1976, which is at stark odds with the 29-per-cent drop seen among the general male population over the 37-year period that was examined in the Veterans Affairs study.

For both male and female vets, the suicide risk was greater than their comparable Canadian populations – 1.4 times higher for men and 1.8 times for women. Of the former soldiers lost to suicide over nearly four decades, 1,421 were men and 65 were women.

The suicide toll is similar to the numbers that the United States, Britain and Australia have uncovered among their military veterans. A study of American vets in 2010 showed that men were 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than expected, while women faced a 5.9 times higher risk. ​