Vic Fedeli will not seek leadership bid for Ontario PCs

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives' newly-minted interim leader is bowing out of the race to replace his predecessor, saying he needs to devote all of his time to addressing a party that is in "much worse shape" than he realized.

Vic Fedeli announced at a news conference at Queen's Park on Tuesday morning that he no longer plans to be a contender in the leadership race, which is expected to take place before the June 7 provincial election. Tory MPPs named Mr. Fedeli interim leader last Friday, following the sudden resignation of Patrick Brown after a CTV news report alleging sexual misconduct involving two young women. Mr. Brown has denied the allegations.

During his four days in the leader's office, Mr. Fedeli said he quickly discovered that he needs to spend all of his time addressing myriad problems within the party.

"It has been a chaotic time for our party, and a steady hand is needed at the helm," he said. "We have learned our party is in much worse shape than we knew. Fixing this will be a massive undertaking. But it is essential, if we are to win the next election."

His change of heart leaves only one person who has thrown his hat into the ring – former Toronto councillor Doug Ford – and others rumoured to be waiting in the wings, including candidates Caroline Mulroney, daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, and Rod Phillips, former head of Postmedia.

Mr. Fedeli, a former mayor of North Bay who sought the leadership in 2015 when Mr. Brown won, said he needs to put the interests of the party ahead of his own ambitions.

In addition to Mr. Brown, Rick Dykstra announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he was stepping "aside" from his role as president of the party shortly before Maclean's published allegations that he sexually assaulted a young Conservative staffer in 2014 when he was a federal MP.

However, Mr. Dykstra is staying on as a member of the executive, thanks to a novel interpretation of the party's constitution, according to a senior party official.

Jag Badwal, who replaced Mr. Dykstra as interim president, made the decision to allow the outgoing president to stay on the board, replacing his immediate predecessor, according to the official.

Mr. Fedeli said Mr. Dykstra should "do the right thing" and resign.

However, under the party's constitution, the leader has no power to decide who sits on the executive.

Mr. Dykstra has not responded to requests for comment.

His lawyers, Chris Murphy and John Phillips, said in a statement that Mr. Dykstra "categorically denies" the allegations reported by Maclean's.

Mr. Dykstra is one of the most vocal advocates for holding a leadership race to replace his friend Mr. Brown before the upcoming election.

Under the party's constitution, the outgoing president automatically gets a seat on the executive. However, the official said that under party precedent, Mr. Dykstra should not be formally considered past president until a successor is chosen by party members.

The vote to hold a leadership race before the provincial election was tight, with 15 members of the executive in favour and ten opposed.

The executive overruled Tory MPPs, who unanimously chose Mr. Fedeli as their interim leader. The caucus members also recommended to the executive that Mr. Fedeli take the party into the June 7 election as leader and wait until after voters go to the polls to hold a race to choose a successor to Mr. Brown.