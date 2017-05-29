Ontario is expected to set the course for future employment legislation in the coming days as the province tries to align its labour laws to better reflect today’s work force and economy.

Last week, the Ministry of Labour published the final report of its independent Changing Workplaces Review, authored by labour-law experts C. Michael Mitchell and John C. Murray after two years of consultation and analysis.

The province will reveal its response to the report this week. It makes 173 recommendations that, if accepted, would bring fairer wages and benefits to workers, especially those in precarious positions, and broaden some groups’ ability to unionize.

Why is the government doing this?

When Ontario started the process, the Ministry of Labour said it’s about “strengthening protections for workers while supporting businesses.” The legislative revisions, then, must walk a fine line, taking into account both Ontario’s competitive position after decades of globalization and the effects of rising precarious, part-time and contract work on Ontarians.

The ultimate goal is to bring Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, Labour Relations Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act up to date with two decades of these economic and labour shifts.

There’s also a political benefit for Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals. Facing a tough re-election battle next year, a strong piece of workplace legislation could allow them to outflank the New Democrats and win labour-minded voters on the left of the political spectrum. New union protections and a higher minimum wage could also put Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown in a tough spot, forcing him to explain why his party opposes some of the measures on competitiveness grounds. A debate in the next election about a living wage could work to the Liberals’ advantage when it comes to attracting centrist voters away from the Tories.

Will it pass?

Queen’s Park can choose to accept none, any or all of the recommendations laid out by the final report, and may or may not immediately introduce them in legislation.

In a statement upon its release, Labour Minister Kevin Flynn used language that suggested forthcoming changes would favour workers. “Responsible change can ensure that every hard-working person in our province has the chance to reach their full potential,” he said.

Catherine Fife, the Ontario NDP’s employment critic, has called for a quick response from Ms. Wynne’s government on the review and has indicated her party will support legislation that grants workers more paid sick leave, a $15 minimum wage and easier rules for joining a union. “After 14 years of Liberal government with no significant changes to Ontario’s labour laws, Ontarians deserve to see immediate action,” she said.

The Tories have challenged the report and MPP John Yakabuski has said that he was “disappointed” by the lack of cost-benefit analysis in the measures recommended by the review. Mr. Yakabuski, the official opposition’s critic, has said that enhanced worker protections are meaningless if they lead to a loss of jobs.

While the Liberals might want all-party support for the first major overhaul of labour rules in nearly a generation, the party’s strong majority at Queen’s Park would ensure passage even if no opposition members join the government’s side.

What has public reaction been?

It will be difficult to satisfy everyone with new legislation. The province’s biggest business and labour advocacy groups have already both spoken out against the Changing Workplace Review’s recommendations.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is pleading for Queen’s Park to do an economic impact analysis of its proposals before enshrining them in law, suggesting they’ll ramp up costs for businesses and make the province less competitive. The Ontario Federation of Labour, meanwhile, considers the report to be full of half-measures for workers, and a failed opportunity to make life better for those in part-time or impermanent jobs.

Growth in part-time jobs outpaced full-time work between 2000 and 2015; in 2016, Statistics Canada reports, 74,000 of the 81,000 jobs added in Ontario were part-time. The province wants legislation to reflect this new reality. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce disputes the relevance of these figures on their own, and enlisted Philip Cross, a former Statscan chief economic analyst, for their own assessment of Ontario’s labour market. According to his findings, part-time jobs make up a smaller share of all jobs than 25 years ago.

What are the key recommendations?

Line up wages: Part-time, casual, temporary and seasonal employees should be paid the same as full-time colleagues who do the same work. To avoid consequences including jacked-up costs for employers, the Changing Workplaces Review stops short of suggesting such precariously employed workers become eligible for the same benefits and pensions.

Fix scheduling struggles – someday: Early stages of the review included much debate over how tight shift scheduling should be regulated. One consideration was to force employers to schedule as far as two weeks in advance – a move that would give workers more certainty in their lives. But especially in the restaurant and retail industries, this can become costly, removing the ability to keep service staff on call, in turn wrecking the flexibility managers need to adjust staffing to unexpected traffic.

The final report suggested the province avoid this contention for now and set up sector-specific committees with both employer and employee stakeholders to figure out the best way to regulate scheduling and other issues. Retail and fast food would be priority industries.

Simplify scheduled overtime: To ease overtime needs for employers, they should no longer need to seek approval from the Ministry for employees working 48 to 60 hours a week.

Change (some groups’) minimum wage: The Changing Workplaces Review stopped short of recommending a widely speculated increase in basic minimum wage to $15 from $11.40. But it did suggest getting rid of certain exemptions to that minimum. Right now, student minimum wage is $10.70 and liquor servers’ is $9.90.

The change would mean a more equitable minimum wage for all. But the Ontario Chamber of Commerce insists the lower student wage helps businesses justify hiring younger students, which in turn gives them invaluable work experience. Bars and restaurants, meanwhile, rely on the lower minimum wage for bartenders and servers because their margins are often incredibly tight – often 2 to 4 per cent – making their costs inflexible.

The logic for many bar and restaurant owners goes like this: liquor servers more than make up the minimum-wage difference in tips; if they were paid more on the books, food and drink costs would have to rise, driving down tips and possibly servers’ total take-home pay.

Make time off more accessible: After five years at the same workplace, employees should get at least three weeks of vacation. And while expanded paid sick-leave rights would be ideal, the report suggests, “the more important first step” would be to extend unpaid emergency leave to all workers, regardless of company size. Employees should be entitled to seven days of that leave annually, with exceptions made for bereavement; and those days can be used if the employee or their child is a victim of domestic abuse.

Such measures could drastically improve the lives of many low-wage workers in precarious positions; as with wage increases, some small-business owners argue it would squeeze already tight margins.

Expand what “employee” means: As contract work becomes more common, the definition of an employee should be expanded to include “dependent” contractors – those who primarily rely on a single employer – and give them expanded protections.

Make it easier to unionize: If 20 per cent of employees in a bargaining unit support a union, employers should give them the full list of names and contact information of employees in the bargaining unit, which can help in organization efforts. And more occupations should be allowed to unionize, including domestic workers, hunters and trappers, as well as architectural, dental, land surveying, legal and medical professionals. The report also suggests that bargaining units from different franchisees of the same company in a given region be required to bargain together centrally, particularly in fast-food and similar industries.

Opening up opportunities to unionize has some employers – including those working in manufacturing and other industries that sell globally – worried that subsequent increases in costs would drive customers to competitors in the United States and elsewhere.

Change enforcement: The authors believe the ministry should dedicate more funds to proactively ensure employers are compliant with legislation, though it should amend employment standards law to avoid having to investigate all complaints. Policy should be developed to better protect whistle blowing and other complaining employees from reprisals.

Streamline legislation: The report suggests merging Ontario’s three employment-focused Acts into one Workplace Rights Act, doing an independent review of that Act every five to seven years, and creating an “Ontario Workplace Forum” for stakeholders to regularly discuss workplace and economic developments.

Who else is doing this?

Alberta’s NDP government announced that it would be overhauling that province’s workplace rules for the first time in nearly 30 years at nearly the same time Ontario’s review was released. The public reaction to Ontario’s review echoed what was heard in Alberta’s after that province’s so-called Fair and Family Friendly Workplaces Act was unveiled – the bill didn’t go as far as some labour groups had wanted and went further than many business groups were comfortable with.

Premier Rachel Notley’s bill brought in changes to unpaid leave, allowing workers to take time off for compassionate reasons without fear of firing, set more generous rules for overtime and vacation pay, and simplified union accreditation. Many of the concerns raised by groups in Ontario were reflected in Alberta’s legislation.

One area the provinces differ is minimum wage. Ms. Notley has legislated an increase to $15 an hour by 2018. Some labour groups in Ontario would be disappointed with any labour package that does not include a similar increase.

Report Typo/Error