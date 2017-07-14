A Winnipeg woman who hid the remains of six infants in a rented storage locker has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.

Andrea Giesbrecht was found guilty earlier this year of storing the remains in plastic bins in a U-haul storage unit.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson gave Giesbrecht 8 1/2 months of credit for time already served.

Thompson said Giesbrecht’s moral culpability was extreme and her behaviour needed to be denounced.

The judge noted that she has not taken any responsibility for her actions.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht’s and were likely to have been born alive, but the remains were too decomposed to determine how they died.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer had asked that the case be tossed because it took too long to conclude, but Thompson dismissed the application.

