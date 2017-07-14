Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An evidence photo from April 18, 2016, in Winnipeg, presented by the prosecution in the trial of Andrea Giesbrecht case on July 18, 2016, is shown in this handout photo. Description on photo: 4. View looking up towards second level, locker 1103 first locker on the left. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Steve Lambert

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg woman who hid the remains of six infants in a rented storage locker has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.

Andrea Giesbrecht was found guilty earlier this year of storing the remains in plastic bins in a U-haul storage unit.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson gave Giesbrecht 8 1/2 months of credit for time already served.

Thompson said Giesbrecht’s moral culpability was extreme and her behaviour needed to be denounced.

The judge noted that she has not taken any responsibility for her actions.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht’s and were likely to have been born alive, but the remains were too decomposed to determine how they died.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer had asked that the case be tossed because it took too long to conclude, but Thompson dismissed the application.

