Winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall, winds to parts of Maritimes

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Parts of the Maritimes could be hit with a messy mix of winter weather as a strengthening system moves north toward the region.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and storm warnings for Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I and much of Nova Scotia.

The agency says the system off the east coast of the United States could bring up to 25 centimetres of snow to parts of Nova Scotia, before turning to ice pellets in Newfoundland, the heaviest snow will be in the central part of province, but St. John's could also see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting after midnight.

A storm warning has also been issued for P.E.I., with 15 to 20 centimetres of blowing snow expected from the system.

Winds are also expected to gain strength, making travel difficult due to blowing snow.

