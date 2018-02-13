 Skip to main content

Witness tells trial Cormier said he met with Fontaine after her disappearance

Tina Fontaine is seen in an undated handout photo.

Winnipeg Police Service handout/The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg trial has been told that a man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl talked about being with her after she was reported missing.

Raymond Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover, on Aug. 17, 2014.

Court has already heard Cormier and Tina argued the night of Aug. 6, and Cormier told police in a videotaped interview that the girl walked away and he never saw her after that.

Tina disappeared Aug. 8 after leaving a hotel where she was being housed by Manitoba Child and Family Services.

Ernie DeWolfe, who had met Cormier in prison, has testified that Cormier told him on Aug. 15 that he had talked to Tina the previous day and had taken care of things.

Under cross-examination, Cormier's lawyer suggested Wolfe was fabricating his testimony to get revenge on Cormier for an earlier dispute when the two men were behind bars.

Wolfe denied the accusation.

In 2014 when Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, her great aunt Thelma Favel struggled to accept Tina's treatment in the care of Manitoba's Child and Family Services. The murder trial of suspect Raymond Cormier begins January 29.
