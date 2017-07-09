Quebec provincial police say a 94-year-old woman has died after an overnight fire tore through a seniors’ residence northeast of Montreal.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition following the blaze, which police believe could be criminal in nature.

Forty-three seniors were evacuated from the Oasis residence in Terrebonne, and twelve other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Police say preliminary information provided by firefighters suggests the fire may have been deliberately set.

Local television footage showed residents standing on their balconies calling for help when firefighters arrived on the scene at about 1:30 Sunday morning.

About 70 firefighters fought the blaze, which appeared to be under control by around 6 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

