Would-be PC candidate Vikram Singh drops lawsuit against Ontario party

A Hamilton lawyer who sued Ontario's Progressive Conservatives and alleged that widespread ballot-stuffing torpedoed his nomination bid to run for the party has dropped his lawsuit less than five months before the next provincial election.

While police in Hamilton continue to conduct a criminal probe into the May nomination meeting and the provincial government has asked federal prosecutors to handle the case of alleged voter fraud, Vikram Singh announced in a joint statement with PC Leader Patrick Brown on Wednesday afternoon that he was withdrawing his lawsuit.

"On the evidence that has been provided to me, I now accept that PC Party officials, staff and volunteers were dedicated to achieving the fairest result for the Hamilton community, and can no longer maintain that there was any untoward behaviour on their part," Mr. Singh wrote in a statement published by Mr. Brown's office.

After an early May nomination battle in the riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, where Mr. Singh finished second to Benjamin Levitt in a four-way-race, the Hamilton-area attorney filed a complaint with the party that "gross irregularities and voter fraud" took place at the vote, which was overseen by the top executives of the PC Party, president Rick Dykstra and executive director Bob Stanley.

After his appeals to the party for another vote failed, Mr. Singh launched a civil lawsuit against many of the party's senior staff. He did not return The Globe and Mail's requests for comment on Wednesday.

While Ontario's Tories have built up a fat war-chest and say they have signed up 200,000 members before a provincial election expected on June 7, the party has been troubled by nomination turmoil for most of the past year.

In addition to Mr. Singh, nominees and local party officials in as many as 14 ridings across the province have alleged that fraud has taken place.

After some of the early complaints, the party hired auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers to supervise nomination meetings. At the time, Mr. Brown said that the complaints were due to the party being "more energized" ahead of the election.

"I have full confidence in our party officials and our process and am satisfied with our outcome in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas," Mr. Brown said in his joint statement with Mr. Singh on Wednesday.

Armed with a search warrant, Hamilton police carted away two boxes of records from party offices in the fall as part of an investigation into the nomination meeting. Police said Wednesday they could not comment on the continuing investigation.

Details of any settlement were not disclosed by Mr. Singh or the party but the legal bills facing Mr. Singh, 31, could be steep. The Tories have previously stated that the party has spent nearly $250,000 in lawyers' fees.

In late 2017, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled Mr. Singh should pay the party more than $130,000 in legal fees over a dispute involving a secret recording with party officials that Mr. Singh was trying to use in his case. However, a three-judge appeals panel ruled earlier this month that the tape could not be used.

After that decision, New Democrat Gilles Bisson called on Mr. Brown to release a transcript of the conversation, which involved Mr. Singh and PC campaign chair Walied Soliman.

"It shouldn't take a judge's order for Mr. Brown to do the right thing," Mr. Bisson said in a statement.

The NDP alleged that the Tories were preaching a double standard after calling for most of the last year for Premier Kathleen Wynne to show a high level of transparency for trials the Liberals faced in Sudbury and over the cancellation of two gas plants. By failing to release the transcript, Mr. Bisson said the PCs were not holding themselves to the same standard they demanded of Ms. Wynne.