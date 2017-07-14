Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne chose to meet with a group of governors who aren’t her natural allies during a visit to the United States this week, sitting down to discuss trade with a number of Republicans closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

Only days before the U.S. administration is expected to cement its position for upcoming negotiations over the future of the North American free-trade agreement, Ms. Wynne made a final push – at what she said was a “critical moment” – to steer Mr. Trump’s supporters away from protectionist sentiments at a conference of governors in Rhode Island.

