Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks at her office at the Ontario Legislature on June 19, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Ontario’s Environment Minister Glen Murray is resigning his seat in the legislature effective Sept. 1 to take over as executive director at the Calgary-based Pembina Institute.

The Toronto Centre MPP will step down immediately from cabinet, where he shepherded the province’s climate change policy and its adoption of a cap-and-trade carbon pricing plan.

“More than ever, the world needs Canada to lead the fight against climate change,” Mr. Murray said in a release Monday.

“With its national team of experts and its proven ability to craft solutions with industry, government, and communities, the Pembina Institute is essential to finding the way forward.”

Pembina is a leading clean-energy think tank that has a reputation not only for activism but for pragmatism and working with industry. Its outgoing executive director, Ed Whittingham, stood with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley – along with oil company chief executives and First Nations leaders – when she unveiled her government’s climate change plan in 2015.

Marlo Raynolds, chief of staff with federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, is a former executor director at the Pembina Institute.

Sources say Premier Kathleen Wynne will be announcing a mini cabinet shuffle this morning, triggered by the departure of her environment minister.

Mr. Murray had been an aggressive proponent of climate action within Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government, at time clashing with industry that was wary of the higher carbon prices and the impact they would have on Ontario’s industrial competitiveness.

He is also a former mayor of Winnipeg, who developed a reputation for activist politics.

Ontario is scheduled to go to the polls in June 2018, and Mr. Murray’s departure will leave a seat vacant until that election.

With a file from Canadian Press

