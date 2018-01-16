Wynne to shuffle several senior cabinet posts months before Ontario election

Premier Kathleen Wynne is shuffling several senior portfolios in her cabinet, less than five months before the Ontario election, The Canadian Press has learned.

Deputy Premier and Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, Treasury Board President Liz Sandals and Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid have all said they're not running in the June election, and Wynne is filling those jobs with politicians who are up for re-election.

Mitzie Hunter is moving from her current post as education minister to advanced education, Eleanor McMahon is leaving her role as tourism, culture and sport minister for treasury board, and Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca will become economic development minister, sources say.

In this shuffle, many of the ministers involved also represent ridings in the Greater Toronto Area, which will be a key battleground in the June election.

Indira Naidoo-Harris, who is currently the status of women minister and minister responsible for early years and child care, will fill the job of education minister, a source said.

And backbencher Harinder Malhi will take on the status of women post, the source said.