York University contract faculty go on strike as negotiations break down

For the second time in recent years, thousands of faculty at York University are on strike, with exam preparation and final marks hanging in the balance for 46,000 undergraduate students.

Teaching assistants, part-time faculty and graduate assistants were expected to hold a rally on Monday morning on the campus in north Toronto. Picketing will start Tuesday, although classes remain open.

Six months of bargaining did not lead to an agreement between the union representing the instructors and the university, the two parties announced Friday. The weekend brought no last-minute deal and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the striking workers, said that the strike began Monday at 12:01 am.

Temporary contracts, job security and the structure of work and funding for graduate students and assistants are among the issues still on the table.

Unlike in the spring 2015 strike, however, York has not cancelled courses.

"The University will remain open during the strike. Classes that can be held, will be held," the university said in a statement.

"Remedies will be provided for students to complete their year if their classes are cancelled or they cannot or do not want to cross a picket line," the statement said.

But with thousands of instructors out of the classroom, students may find some of their classes cannot continue. Students can check the status of the courses in which they are enrolled at my.yorku.ca.

"The University is committed to taking all possible steps to enable students to complete their program requirements in a timely fashion and is aware of the needs and concerns of students intending to graduate this spring," the university's statement said.

In spite of the university's reassurances, undergraduates will be affected, said Devin Lefebvre, the chair of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, local 3903, which represents the striking staff.

"Administration needs to be honest with students — our members are responsible for delivering 60 per cent of the course work on campus, and it will not be business as usual Monday if our members are forced to take strike action," Mr. Lefebvre said in a statement.

Disputes between the union and the school have repeatedly failed to be resolved at the bargaining table. A month-long strike in 2015 ended after York agreed to union demands to offset future tuition increases for graduate students with higher levels of funding. In 2008, an almost three-month strike was concluded with back-to-work legislation.

CUPE has said that it wants to maintain opportunities for faculty who have been teaching for years to have their jobs converted to tenure-track positions. York has responded that it has offered the highest wage settlements in the sector – approximately 2 per cent a year. If it had agreed to all the demands CUPE originally made at the start of bargaining, its costs would rise by 57 per cent, York said.

The two sides are "too far apart to reach an agreement," the university said in a statement Saturday.

Relations between the school and the union are frayed. Last year, CUPE filed a complaint at the Ontario Labour Board against the university, alleging that a change in how it funds graduate students cost it 690 members. The complaint was put on hold during bargaining.

But instructors' demands are also similar to those voiced by other professors in the higher education sector. College faculty who took to the picket lines for five weeks this fall argued that colleges are overly reliant on temporary staff.

A study of contract workers in universities found that the number of temporary course instructors at York University has increased by approximately 135 per cent over the decade that started in 2002. Tenure-track hires only rose by 20 per cent, found the report from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario (HECQO).