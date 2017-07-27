A Yukon couple is safe after a harrowing trip to a remote mining site left them stranded for three weeks.

RCMP in Haines Junction, 150 kilometres west of Whitehorse, say the couple was riding an all-terrain vehicle loaded with supplies on June 29 when the quad flipped in a fast-flowing river.

The man and woman managed to make it to shore but their supplies, including a satellite phone, were swept away.

Police say in a news release that the pair was able to walk to the mine site and take shelter at a cabin, but continued rising waters in the river kept them isolated and unable to call for help.

They were able to salvage some of their lost gear, including a cooler of food, but RCMP say it wasn’t until July 21 when they thought of using marking paint to scrawl an SOS on a gravel bar near their cabin.

A passing pilot spotted the markings within hours and an RCMP helicopter sent to check out the report was able to airlift the couple to safety.

Const. Meagan Brown says everyone is pleased by the happy ending.

“The fact that they decided to write their SOS signal before they completely ran out of supplies was a good move, and definitely increased their chances of being found safe and sound.”

When they were located, Brown says the couple had enough food to last about another week.

