Colten Boushie's family wants 'concrete measures': Bennett The Canadian Press | Feb. 12 2018 The ministers responsible for Indigenous Affairs met Monday with the family of Colten Boushie in Ottawa. Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the family felt the justice system treated them like "the cause" of Boushie's 2016 death.