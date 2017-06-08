Comey says 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' of his White House conversations with Trump Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Globe and Mail | Jun. 08 2017 Show Description Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before a committee of U.S. lawmakers Thursday, and was grilled about this interactions with the Trump White House amid accusations of collusion or interference by Russia during the 2016 election. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print