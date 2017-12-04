Commitment to lifelong disability pension 'will not be hindered': O’Regan Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Dec. 04 2017 Show Description Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan says a lifelong disability pension for veterans will be revealed by the end of the year. The B.C. Court of Appeals ruled Monday against a veterans group fighting to bring back the previous pension system. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print