The Canadian Press | Mar. 20 2018 The father of a 10-year-old boy who vanished March 12 in Montreal says he thinks Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was kidnapped, after police divers called off a river search Tuesday. Frederic Kouakou says his wife has been "destroyed" by the ordeal.